Eminem is celebrating a milestone on his sobriety journey.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper, 51, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo marking 16 years sober.

Included in the post, which had no caption, was a photo of Eminem holding a sobriety chip in his hand.

Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, has been outspoken about his battle with addiction, as well as his steps to recover, throughout his career.

Back in 2020, he celebrated 12 years sober by sharing a photo of his sobriety chip to mark the accomplishment.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," he captioned the snap at the time.