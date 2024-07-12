Jelly Roll is opening up about a full circle moment that has left him feeling "forever grateful."
On Friday, Eminem released his new album, "The Death of Slim Shady," in which he samples Jelly Roll's song, "Save Me."
"I always say my childhood hero's lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem," the singer, rapper and songwriter wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of him and Eminem. "As a teenager (and still today) I could recite every song on the Slim Shady album, the Marshal [sic] Mathers album and the Eminem show."
"When I bonded out of jail at 17 years old and was sneaking into cyphers and battles in Nashville they would also play the 'lose yourself' beat when I came out on stage at the freestyle battles," the singer, rapper and songwriter continued. "I related to every word Eminem wrote. I understand him and felt like he understood me, which was rare cause I spent most of my life feeling misunderstood."
"So you can imagine how I felt when I got that the call that Eminem would be sampling my song 'Save Me' on his new album," he added. "And for him to use the song to discuss the other side of what could've happened if he would've allowed his demons to win brought me to tears."
On Eminem's album, the Grammy Award and Academy Award-winning rapper sampled Jelly Roll's "Save Me" on the song, "Somebody Save Me."
The beginning of Eminem's song includes the melody and opening lyrics of Jelly Roll's song. Jelly Roll also sings the chorus of his song in "Somebody Save Me" while Eminem raps the verses.
The lyrics of Jelly Roll's powerful chorus go: "Somebody save me, me from myself / I've spent so long living in hell / They say my lifestyle is bad for my health / It's the only thing that seems to help."
"If you haven't heard it yet , check out 'Somebody Save Me' on Eminem's new album 'the death of slim shady,'" Jelly Roll concluded in his post. "Special shout out to Paul Rosenberg , you've been nothing but kind to me and treated me like family and gave me opportunities I didn't deserve, forever grateful."
The duo's collaboration on "Somebody Save Me" isn't the first time that the singers have worked together.
In June, they took the stage together for "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," where they sang Eminem's hit song, "Sing For The Moment."