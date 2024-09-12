Eminem opened the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards in an epic way.
The rapper kicked off the show with a high energy performance of "Houdini," his new single from his latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady."
Eminem, who appeared wearing a black T-shirt and bleached hair, brought out a crew of his alter egos on stage and a lookalike of his younger self for a skit during the performance.
The rapper was later joined by Jelly Roll, who made a virtual appearance to perform their collaboration "Somebody Save Me." Roll was not able to attend the award in person due to his commitment to his tour.
"The Death of Slim Shady" was released in July. It includes the songs, "Renaissance," "Brand New Dance" and "Houdini."
Eminem's performance marks the first time in more than a decade that he's opened the show. The last time he kicked off the legendary awards show was in 2010 when he sang "Not Afraid" and a duet with Rihanna for "Love the Way You Lie."
In 2022, he took the VMA stage with Snoop Dogg for a performance of "From the D 2 The LBC."
The artist is up for eight VMA nominations tonight including video of the year, best hip-hop and song of the summer.
The 2024 MTV VMAs is taking place at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting the show and performers tonight include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Rauw Alejandro, LL Cool J, Anitta, GloRilla, Halsey and more.
Katy Perry is receiving the Video Vanguard Award and will also perform a medley of her biggest hit songs.
