Some of the biggest stars in the music industry stepped out on the black carpet for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night.
Chappell Roan brought the drama on the carpet and arrived in a Renaissance era-inspired gown with a green train. She also accessorized the look with a sword.
Sabrina Carpenter channeled Old Hollywood and arrived in a white sequined gown.
The "Espresso" singer also styled her hair with Marilyn Monroe waves.
Karol G was one of the first artists to arrive. The "QLONA" singer wore a fiery yellow and orange gown with a plunging collared neckline.
She was all smiles as she posed for photos on the carpet.
Going into tonight's show, Taylor Swift led the pack with 12 nominations, including the coveted video of the year award for "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)." She won the award last year for "Anti-Hero."
Close behind with nine nods is Swift's "Fortnight" collaborator, Post Malone, whose song with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," is also up for best collaboration.
Performers tonight include Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Eminem and Katy Perry, who will be receiving the Vanguard Award.
Megan Thee Stallion will be hosting the show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in New York.
Katy Perry will receive the MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.
See some of the looks from the carpet below: