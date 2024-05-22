Emma Corrin is opening up about the response they've received since coming out.
The actor, who portrayed the late Princess Diana on season 4 of "The Crown" in 2020, came out the following year as queer and nonbinary and updated their pronouns to they/them in their Instagram bio, told Harper’s BAZAAR for the magazine's June/July 2024 Freedom Issue that "the vitriol is worse than I anticipated."
"Even though we like to think we're in a progressive society, a lot of what we're seeing is increasingly a step back," they added.
Of some of the comments they get on social media, Corrin said it's a discrepancy between people following them because of a role they played and them "thinking I'm one kind of person" before seeing them in real life.
"Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?" they asked. "I think it's fear. Absolute fear."
As for if Corrin is seeing change in the film industry, they said "it feels impossible to know where to start to enact the change that needs to be done."
"But by taking up space, by being visible, that's something in itself," they continued. "I'm a tiny cog at the moment."
Corrin also spoke about their journey of self-discovery, saying that has "been huge" for them in regard to their identity and gender.
"People discovering different parts of themselves, which are awakened by people they meet or situations -- the idea that no one is ever finished. People keep growing, keep evolving," they explained. "It's limitless; it's cycles."
Corrin can next be seen in this summer's "Deadpool & Wolverine" alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters. They play Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of X-Men's Professor Xavier, in the MCU film, out July 26.
