Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is opening up on what's next in her illustrious career.
Badu discussed new music and her love of touring in an interview with Billboard while attending the Billboard Women in Music event over the weekend.
The five-time Grammy winner was asked in the interview what it was like to work on a full album for the first time since her 2010 release, "New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)."
"I mean, I've put out other music but it feels good, it feels natural to me," she said.
Badu then discussed her love of playing music out on the road, calling herself a "touring artist."
"As a touring artist, we create moments. As a recording artist, I create memories, but those moments are very important to me," she said.
Badu recently expressed similar sentiments in a separate interview with Billboard published March 19.
"That's what I do. I am a performance artist. I am not a recording artist. I come from the theater. It's the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling. The point where you become one living, breathing organism with people. That's what I live for. It's my therapy. And theirs, too. We're in it together. And I like the idea that it happens only once," she said at the time.
Badu performed at this year's Billboard Women in Music event, where he was honored with the Icon Award.
On being an icon, Badu told Billboard on Saturday, "I think that it means that you have managed to surpass your own expectations."