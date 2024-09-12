Ewan McGregor is the latest recipient of a Walk of Fame star.
On Thursday, the Emmy winner, known for his roles in "Star Wars," "Moulin Rouge!," "Trainspotting," and more, was honored during a Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood with his family by his side.
During the ceremony, McGregor took a moment to acknowledge his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was in attendance with his children Clara McGregor, 28, Jamyan McGregor, 22, Anouk McGregor, 13, and Laurie McGregor, 3.
"I was really lucky to work with my favorite actress in the world, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is also my wife," he said. "We made a beautiful piece of work together called 'A Gentleman in Moscow.' And it was like everything I wanted acting to be, that piece of work embodies -- the power of it, the beauty of it -- was encapsulated in that experience of working with you, Mary."
"It was absolutely amazing, I'm so proud of it," he added.
He went on to talk about his daughter Clara, who is also an actress. McGregor talked about a special project he worked on with Clara called, "Bleeding Love," in which he played her dad in the movie.
"What a privilege I got to play Clara's dad and be Clara's dad at the same time!" he said. "It was an amazing thing and we made this movie that was super personal for us."
His daughter Esther has also followed in her father's footsteps and has starred in many projects including "Bleeding Love" with McGregor and Clara, and the mini series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which she starred in with McGregor and Hayden Christensen.
"I worked with my daughter Esther, who I just was visiting in Halifax, in Nova Scotia. She's making a series up there and I was on set and really inspired by watching her passion and enthusiasm for this thing that we do and her young cast that were around her," he said.
He continued, "I came away feeling filled up by it and wanting more of it myself."
McGregor shares daughters Clara and Esther with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis. The former couple also adopted daughters Jamyan McGregor in 2006 from Mongolia and Anouk McGregor when she was a baby.
The actor said that Anouk is still too young to be an actor and while he doesn't know what he's going to be yet, McGregor said that he's an "amazing human being." McGregor also revealed that he won't be acting with Jamyan because he said she wants to be a homicide detective.
"She is cutting her own path and we're so proud of you, Jamyan, for everything that you're doing and the things that you're going to be doing with your life," he said.
Winstead and McGregor welcomed their son Laurie in 2021. At the time, Clara took to Instagram to share the news and called Laurie's birth "the greatest gift."
During the ceremony, McGregor was honored by filmmaker Mike Mills. The two worked together on Mills' 2010 film, "Beginners."
"Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the films, alongside McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, also honored McGregor and called his friend, "one of our great actors" and "the coolest person on the planet."
"I've always had a tremendous amount of respect for Ewan's work," Christensen continued. "Right from the early days of his career, I remember watching 'Trainspotting' for the first time and just being completely blown away by your work."
"He just leaps off the screen," he added. "Since then, his career has been storied, his body of work prolific, a part of so many great films playing so many great characters. And it's why he continues to be regarded as one of our most admired and respected actors."
When he reflected on his career as an actor, McGregor said it's something that he's wanted to do all his life.
"Ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to be an actor. I feel like that's what I was meant to do," he said. "And I'm so blessed to be able to do it -- I'm so blessed to be able to live a creative life."
"Everyday I get to work, I turn up and I get to create stories with all these amazingly creative people," he continued. "We come together and we all exercise our creativity as a group to make something that's capable of changing the world. We make something that makes people feel and makes people think and therefore can make people change. And I think that's the most amazing privilege to do that and I love it very much."