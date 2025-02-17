Famed Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio has died at 77.
The Award-winning singer, who rose to prominence for her Mexican style ranchera music, died of a heart attack early Monday, her record label Discos Musart confirmed to "Good Morning America."
"With deep pain and sadness we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved 'Paquita la del Barrio' at her home in Veracruz," read a statement on her social media translated from Spanish. "She was a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music."
"Her songs usually take a stance against Mexico's sexist male culture," according to an M&M Group Entertainment biography, who lists Paquita la del Barrio, real name Francisca Viveros Barradas, as exclusive talent.
Paquita la del Barrio first launched her career singing in Mexico City in the 1970's.
The artist is best known for her hit "Rata de dos patas", where she uses the metaphor of a rat to describe a cheating man. She's also the voice behind hit albums "Puro Dolor," "Eres Un Farsante" and "Romeo Y Su Nieta."
The singer was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Other career highlights include multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy award nominations.