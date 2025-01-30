Marianne Faithfull, the British singer and actress who achieved fame in the 1960s with her chart-topping single "As Tears Go By," has died at 78, a spokesperson said Thursday.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."
Faithfull was one of the top female artists during the pop culture phenomenon of the '60s known as the British Invasion, which saw music acts from the United Kingdom -- the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and more -- rise to fame in the United States.
Her most popular song, "As Tears Go By," was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones as well as the band's manager Andrew Loog Oldham. Released in 1964, the song reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Faithfull released her self-titled debut album in 1965, which was a commercial success, peaking at No. 12 in the U.S.
Faithfull and Jagger were in a romantic relationship from 1966 to 1970, and she has often been considered one of Jagger's muses. She reportedly inspired “Sympathy for the Devil” and she also claimed to have inspired the Stones' "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" and "Wild Horses."
During the '60s and '70s, Faithfull battled substance abuse issues that, along with a severe case of laryngitis, changed her voice, giving it a permanently raspy sound. After years away from recording, she had a comeback in 1979 with the release of her seventh studio album, "Broken English." The critically acclaimed album earned Faithfull a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance.
She released more than 20 albums during the course of her career. Her most recent album was 2021's "She Walks in Beauty," which she began recording following a serious battle with COVID-19.
The singer recounted her life in a 1994 autobiography titled "Faithfull."
In addition to her music career, Faithfull was also an actress who appeared in stage roles like "Three Sisters" and "Hamlet," as well as in films like "Made in the U.S.A.," "The Girl on a Motorcycle" and "Marie Antoinette." She also had a memorable turn playing God on the British television series "Absolutely Fabulous."
She recently lent her distinctive voice to a character in the 2021 film "Dune."
Faithfull was married three times.
"I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull," Jagger said on his official Instagram account Thursday. "She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."