The first trailer for Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has arrived.
Stars of the film, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, helped debut the highly anticipated trailer in epic fashion, live from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in front of a Saturn V rocket.
The trailer introduces Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.
According to a synopsis for the upcoming film, the Fantastic Four are "forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond" and ultimately "must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner)."
"Before we went up the first time, you couldn't turn invisible," Pascal's Richards tells Kirby's Storm in the trailer. "Ben wasn't a rock and Johnny never caught fire."
Storm replies, "Ben has always been a rock... Johnny is... Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together -- as a family." The final scene from the trailer shows a glimpse of the four in their signature Fantastic Four suits.
The film, directed by Matt Shakman, also stars Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich and Sarah Niles.
Speaking to "Good Morning America" after the trailer reveal, Pascal joked that donning the Fantastic Four uniform was "humbling."
"The suit was very fitting for all of us and had a little bit of a retro go-go boy vibe to it, and I think, you know, we pull it off," he laughed.
Moss-Bachrach said keeping Marvel secrets has felt like "people are constantly trying to, you know, interrogate and sort of pull stuff out of me," while Quinn called the project an "extraordinary journey thus far."
Kirby said she and her castmates "felt so honored" to play the beloved characters on the big screen.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters July 25.
