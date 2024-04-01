Former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has booked her first major television role since serving time behind bars for her involvement with the 2019 college admissions scandal.

ABC News has confirmed that Huffman will guest star on the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" as a character named Dr. Jill Gideon.

The character is described as "a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory."

Gideon has a "complicated history" with "Criminal Minds" star Joe Mantegna's character David Rossi and was married to the deceased Jason Gideon, an original "Criminal Minds" character played by Mandy Patinkin.

Though "reluctant" to join the team, Gideon "soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery."

Felicity Huffman attends A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Huffman pleaded guilty to federal charges in the so-called "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal in 2019 and paid a $30,000 fine, completed 250 hours of community service and spent 11 days of a 14-day sentence in prison.

The Oscar-nominated actress' husband, "Shamless" alum William H. Macy, was not charged.

Following her release from prison, Huffman also appeared on an episode of "The Good Doctor" in March 2023 for what was meant to be a backdoor pilot for a spin-off titled "The Good Lawyer."