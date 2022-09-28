Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is out for revenge against Michael Myers in the final trailer for "Halloween Ends."

The 13th, and supposedly final, installment in the slasher film saga begun by filmmaker John Carpenter's 1978 original and reestablished by 2018's "Halloween," is set four years after 2021's "Halloween Kills."

Strode is living with her granddaughter Allyson Nelson -- played by Andi Matichak -- and working on her memoir. She hasn't seen Myers in those four years and has "decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life," according to the film's description.

However, a murder in the town sets off a traumatic chain of events that forces Strode to "finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney also star in the upcoming film.