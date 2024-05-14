Francis Ford Coppola shared an epic teaser trailer to his highly anticipated upcoming film "Megalopolis" on Tuesday, ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival on May 16.
"Our new film @megalopolisfilm is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over," Coppola wrote in an Instagram post, alongside the teaser trailer.
The new look at the upcoming film shows that a calamity has befallen a New York-like city called New Rome. Meteor-like streaks careen into the metropolis from space.
A voiceover in the trailer begins, "When does an empire die? Does it collapse in one terrible moment? No, no. But there comes a time when people no longer believe in it."
The clip is replete with both stunning realistic sequences and what appear to be hallucinations, like a walking statue of Lady Justice physically collapsing from exhaustion.
"Don't let the now destroy the forever," says Adam Driver's character, an idealistic artist named Cesar Catilina. "Is this society, is this way we're living, the only one that's available to us?
While Cesar dreams of a utopia that can emerge from the catastrophe, the city's mayor, Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), "remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare," the official synopsis states.
The description says "Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America," and if Cesar and Cicero's names don't drive that point home, there's a chariot race staged for elites at Madison Square Garden, complete with attendees in full Roman attire.
"Create Your Future," a series of title cards reads, as unrest continues in the streets.
"We are taking our city back!" Shia LaBeouf's Clodio, in full Julius Caesar armor, screams at one point.
Driver's character continues, in voiceover, "And when we ask these questions, when there's a dialog about them, that basically is a utopia."
"Megalopolis" also stars Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar and D.B. Sweeney.
A release date has not yet been announced.