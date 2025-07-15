Freddie Prinze Jr. says his kids weren't afraid of 1st 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' film
Freddie Prinze Jr. says his kids weren't phased by the first "I Know What You Did Last Summer" film.
At the world premiere for the new "I Know What You Did Last Summer" film in Los Angeles on Monday, Prinze said his kids Charlotte and Rocky, whom he shares with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, "didn't scream once" when they saw the original 1997 film directed by Jim Gillespie.
"They were laughing because guys like James Wan made 'Saw,' which sort of changed the genre," he said, adding that he hopes this new film continues to "push the [horror] genre forward and challenge that next generation of filmmakers to do the same thing."
"Horror evolves so quickly," Prinze continued. "These writers and directors are constantly trying to outdo one another ... what was scary five, 10 years ago isn't scary now."
The actor, who starred in the original "I Know What You Did Last Summer" alongside Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Phillippe, stars in the new sequel directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, reprising his role as Ray Bronson. Hewitt also returns to the new film, reprising her role as Julie James.
Joining Prinze and Hewitt are Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon.
Prinze lauded the new group and said "they earned the baton."
"I didn't have to pass anything," he said. "They're so much better than I was at their age. It's not even funny. I love this cast so much, I respect their work so much, and it was a pleasure to get to work with them."
The new film centers around five friends who cover up a deadly car accident that they inadvertently caused and make a pact to "keep it a secret rather than face the consequences," according to a synopsis.
Like the first film, Robinson's film jumps to a year later, when the group is "forced to confront" what they did last summer, after a killer who knows the truth comes after them. The synopsis adds that the group turns to "two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help."
Pidgeon, who plays Stevie Ward, described the film as "even splashier in terms of blood and gore" than previous films.
"I think there's a lot of beautiful parts in the characters that touch on and give reverence and [are] referential to the original," she continued. "But it's also really standalone."
"I think this can hold its own in a good way," she added.
Screenwriter Sam Lansky said it was important to bring "everything that we loved about the original to carry into the world of 2025."
"We just really, really wanted to take on what felt special about that first movie and give everyone who wants to go to the movies now the same jolt of adrenaline, the rush, the good time that we had seeing these movies as young people ourselves," he added.
As a nod to the first film, Robinson said that fans can spot several Easter Eggs throughout the new movie. One Easter Egg in particular, Robinson said, pays special nautical tribute to the first film.
"One of my favorites is Ray Bronson's boat in the first movie is 'Billy Blue,' and I recreated that sign and put it in his bar," she said. "So, there's a lot of stuff for the OG fans."
Lansky added, "There are so many little things that you will find that I think you will be absolutely delighted by. And for people who are coming into it cold and experiencing this for the first time, I think they're also going to have a blast."
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" arrives in theaters July 18.