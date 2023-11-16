Attention, "Frozen" fans! A new "Frozen 4" movie may be in the works.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "Well, I'll give you a little surprise there, Michael. 'Frozen 3' is in the works and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too."

"But I don't have much to say about those films right now," Iger continued. "But Jenn Lee, who created 'Frozen,' the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen II,' is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Both "Frozen" and "Frozen II" crossed $1 billion at the global box office when they were released in 2013 and 2019, respectively, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.

In August, Disney also announced a new "Frozen" podcast, which focuses on new stories featuring characters from the land of Arendelle, like Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and their burgeoning adventures.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also opening a new "World of Frozen" themed land on Nov. 20, giving parkgoers the chance to visit Arendelle, too.

"For years at our Disney parks, we've been creating these large, immersive worlds. Essentially, they're the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told whether it's Cars Land or Star Wars or Pandora, and of course 'Frozen,' being our most valuable franchise, as you mentioned, a very successful film, I think it's just ripe for basically, building the place that 'Frozen' takes place in and it's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of 'Frozen' and interact with all the great characters for films," Iger said of the new attraction.

Iger, who had the chance to preview "World of Frozen," said the new land brings Arendelle to life.

"The best thing here is you visit and you actually can meet Olaf and Anna and Elsa and all the gang from 'Frozen.' Of course, there are attractions but there's also great restaurants," he said. "I think the thing that is great about it is you actually feel like you're in the place that the movie took place in and it just gives you this powerful sense of story that I think people have grown to love over the last decade."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."