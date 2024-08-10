Disney’s beloved 'Frozen' stage musical is set to reach an even wider audience as it makes its way to Disney+ in 2025.
The exciting announcement was made during the highly anticipated D23 Expo on Friday. Fans were treated to a glimpse of what’s to come, including a performance of “Let It Go” by Samantha Barks, who currently stars in the London production.
Shortly after the announcement, Disney posted a photo of Barks as Elsa to its official Instagram account with the caption, "For the first time in forever… the hit musical FROZEN, filmed LIVE onstage featuring Samantha Barks as Elsa, is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2025! ❄️"
While the exact release date is yet to be announced, the 2025 premiere is already generating buzz, with fans commenting things like, "Thanks for making Broadway reachable for everyone around the globe. I might have watched Hamilton a hundred times since it got it on Disney+" and "So excited about this!! 💙😍."
The "Frozen" musical first opened in London’s West End in 2021 after a successful run on Broadway and a North American tour.
It was recorded earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, where Barks stars alongside Laura Dawkes as Anna and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff.
The show will play its final performance on Sept. 8.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."