The "General Hospital" family has lost one of their own.
Leslie Charleson, who played Monica Quartermaine on the iconic soap opera for nearly five decades, from 1977 to 2023, died recently at the age of 79.
Frank Valentini, executive producer of "General Hospital," shared a statement about Charleson's death to the show's official Instagram account on Jan. 12.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," Valentini wrote. "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."
Valentini continued, "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."
Prior to joining the "General Hospital" cast, Charleson starred on several other soap operas, including "A Flame in the Wind," "As the World Turns" and "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing."
Her credits also include guest spots on several television shows, including an arc on "The Rockford Files" and "Friends."