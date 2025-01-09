"General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison is among the many people who've lost their homes due to the Los Angeles County wildfires, which continue to burn for a third day.
Mathison told "Good Morning America" on Thursday that although he and his family are safe, he has been left with only a few pieces of clothing and a few personal items after losing his Altadena home of a decade.
"I've been up all night. I can't sleep," Mathison told "GMA." "I've lost my home and everything that I own. I have this hoodie and a pair of pants and two pairs of sneakers left. That's it."
The actor and former "GMA" contributor said he first noticed the Eaton Fire, which began north of Pasadena, on Tuesday as he was heading out for dinner. The Eaton Fire has since grown to envelop over 10,000 acres and is at 0% containment, with up to 500 structures damaged or destroyed.
"I raced back home and I put a bag together with what I'm wearing ... and I left to come and stay at an apartment here in Pasadena with my daughter and her mom and then as we're watching the news, I realize this could be bad," Mathison recalled.
Mathison has been sharing on social media what he's seen of the fire damage, writing in an Instagram video caption on Wednesday, "This is what's left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."
The video shows still-burning structures and charred trees surrounding the decimated debris of what used to be his home.
Mathison described his hometown of Altadena as being "completely decimated, like completely, as if nothing has been built."
"It's so outrageous. So, so many people with so much loss," he continued. "It is still very unsettling and so surreal -- and again, thinking about the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that are going through the same thing, it's just ... devastating."
As Mathison's family and thousands of other families begin to process and respond to the wildfires' impact, Mathison said he and his community plan to "help in any way."
"Our neighbors are coming together in every way that we can, supporting each other and also trying to help people that still have their homes. Amazingly, there's still homes standing here and there," Mathison said.
For others looking to help wildfire victims, Mathison said, "I really believe that prayers make a big difference, but also offering homes."