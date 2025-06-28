George Kittle shares video singing 'Love Story' with Taylor Swift at Tight End University event
George Kittle posted a video to Instagram on Friday, showing him and Taylor Swift singing along to her 2008 hit "Love Story" during this year's Tight End University gathering.
The San Francisco 49ers tight end shared the clip as part of a carousel, writing in the caption, "Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university."
In the video, Kittle and Swift are seen singing the line "Beggin' you, please don't go…" while standing together in a crowded bar.
Swift joins in with arms raised, and Kittle later pans the camera to Travis Kelce, who is smiling and singing along as well.
The video appears to be from a Monday night event in Nashville during the three-day Tight End University camp. The program, co-founded by Kittle, Kelce,and Greg Olsen, brings together NFL tight ends for training and community events.
Swift also performed earlier in the week during the "Tight Ends & Friends" charity concert on Tuesday, June 25, at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. She joined Kane Brown on stage for her 2014 single "Shake It Off" and performed using an acoustic guitar borrowed from country artist Chase Rice.
The Tight End University Instagram account posted a video of Swift and Kelce arriving together on the red carpet for the event with the caption, "Tight End Era."
In addition to Swift's appearance, the concert featured performances from Jordan Davis, Sophia Scott and Graham Barham.