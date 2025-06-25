Taylor Swift delivered a surprise performance in Tennessee on Tuesday night.
The pop superstar took the stage at the second annual Tight Ends & Friends concert, featuring headliners Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Sophia Scott and Graham Barham at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.
Swift sang her hit 2014 single "Shake It Off" alongside Kane Brown, with Brooklyn Bowl sharing clips from the performance on its Instagram story.
In another Instagram story clip from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Swift explains to the cheering crowd that Rice even lent her his acoustic guitar to perform for the concert.
Swift was on hand for the concert as part of the evening's opening night celebrations for boyfriend Travis Kelce's Tight End University camp.
The official Tight End University Instagram page shared a video of the couple, who were all smiles, stepping out for the event's red carpet, with the caption, "Tight End Era."
Swift sported a summer-ready green-and-white gingham top and matching skirt, paired with white heeled sandals for the evening, while Kelce donned a white short-sleeved polo with orange stripe accents on the sleeves, beige shorts and white sneakers for the occasion.
Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, co-founded Tight End University with fellow tight ends George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Greg Olsen, who retired from the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL in 2021. The three-day camp brings together tight end football players "to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers," according to the organization's website.