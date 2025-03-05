Travis Kelce is opening up about returning to the NFL for a 13th year.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had indicated last week that he wasn't retiring in a social media post from his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce.
In a new podcast episode released Wednesday morning, Travis Kelce expanded on his highly anticipated decision.
"I think the biggest thing is that I f------ love playing the game of football," the 35-year-old said. "I love playing. I still feel like I could play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year."
Kelce is looking to turn things around after the Chiefs lost 22-40 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in February.
"It was probably the biggest factor," Travis Kelce said of the big game's influence on his decision to come back. "I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more effort and focus, and I just don't know what it was during that game, man. I wasn't at my best."
Kelce also said his decision to return to the Chiefs was based on a "pure gut feeling."
"I pulled the trigger as soon as I knew that I had that feeling," he said.
As the Chiefs take a break during the postseason and teams finalize rosters and staff, Kelce said he's optimistic about the future season and returning to Missouri.
"I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me," he said. "I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility and the community, and it's home for me now. And you know, I don't want to leave that life yet."