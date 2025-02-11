Jason Kelce is opening up about "mixed emotions" in the wake of Super Bowl LIX.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center discussed his perspective on the game's outcome in a Tuesday post on X after the Eagles beat his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the big game in New Orleans.
"There were a lot of emotions last night," began Kelce after first congratulating his former team on their Super Bowl victory.
"That game was odd for me to watch if I'm being completely honest," he wrote.
"I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago," he added, referencing his parents' experience rooting for both teams when Jason Kelce's Eagles faced Travis Kelce's Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
The retired player-turned-broadcast commentator continued, "On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success," adding that, conversely "there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."
Kelce said he was "proud" of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni and the entire Eagles team, saying they made it clear they were "undoubtedly the best team this season."
He also highlighted his former team's "character" and "swagger."
Next, Jason Kelce addressed his thoughts about his brother's loss in the game.
"There isn't a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity," wrote the 13-year NFL veteran. "He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past."
Jason Kelce continued saying that once the Chiefs move on from the results of Sunday's game, "the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."
"Man I love this sport, the people that play it, and the fans that enjoy it," he finished, adding that he is excited for the parade and celebrations scheduled for the near future.
Prior to to the game, both Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce discussed why they were rooting for Travis Kelce and the Eagles, with Jason Kelce telling Travis Kelce on their shared podcast, "Obviously you're my brother, I'll always root for my brother."
Jason Kelce announced his retirement last year after 13 seasons in the NFL.