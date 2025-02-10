Jalen Hurts celebrates Eagles Super Bowl LIX win with fiancee: See the sweet photos
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shared a sweet moment on the field with his fiancee Bry Burrows after winning Super Bowl LIX Sunday night.
The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2024, were captured on the field in an emotional embrace after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.
In a post-game interview with Erin Andrews, Hurts reacted to the Eagles' win, saying, "God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows."
He continued, "I think personally, myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it -- the good, the bad, all of it -- using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. We've got a special group this year."
Check out a full recap of Super Bowl LIX here.
Read more about Kendrick Lamar's epic performance in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show here.