Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea were two of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fans at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Cooper, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, was spotted on the field with Lea at the Caesars Superdome before kickoff between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.
Lea also joined Cooper in Philadelphia two weeks before the Super Bowl, on Jan. 27, when the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.
Cooper, a Philadelphia-area native, shares Lea De Seine, 7, with his ex, model Irina Shayk.
Last year, speaking on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Cooper spoke on the importance of becoming a father.
"This is gonna dictate everything you do from now on," he said. "Your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you."
At Sunday's game, Cooper had a special role, introducing his beloved Eagles as they took the field at the Superdome.
While decked out in Eagles green and holding an 8-year-old boy whom he invited to the game after the boy went viral in an MDMotivator video, Cooper announced his hometown team.
"Alright, from the City of Brotherly Love ... your 2024 NFC Champions," Cooper yelled, after which both he and the boy chanted, "The E-A-G-L-E-S — Eagles!"
The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Chiefs 40-22.