Bradley Cooper was joined by a few special guests at the premiere his new film "Maestro" in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Cooper, who directed, co-wrote and stars in the film as famed American composer Leonard Bernstein, was photographed with his 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine and his "A Star Is Born" co-star Lady Gaga at a special screening for the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 12.

The father-daughter duo held hands as they posed for photos on the black carpet, with Cooper wearing a sharp suit and Lea De Seine, whom Cooper shares with ex Irina Shayk, wearing a leopard dress.

Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles Photo Call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The two also shared a high-five at one point.

Bradley Cooper and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles Photo Call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lady Gaga even shared a special moment with Lea De Seine at the star-studded event.

Bradley Cooper, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and Lady Gaga attend Netflix's Maestro LA special screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Cooper was then photographed with his "Shallow" duet partner and Carey Mulligan, whom he stars alongside in "Maestro." Mulligan plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre in the film.

Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles photo call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Like "A Star Is Born" before it, "Maestro" has been creating buzz this awards season.

The film recently received four nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes, including best motion picture (drama), best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for Mulligan, and best director, as well as best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for Cooper.

"Maestro" is now playing in select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 20.