The new romantic teaser for the upcoming film "Maestro" is here.
In the teaser for the Steven Spielberg-produced and Bradley Cooper-directed film, Cooper stars as the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein alongside Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.
"Maestro" is described as "a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein," according to a synopsis for the film.
The teaser opens with a black-and-white scene of the pair in a park, sitting back-to-back, while Cooper as Bernstein playfully tries to guess the number Mulligan's Felicia is picturing.
"So, how long do we have to do this for?" he asks with a smile.
"Oh, we have to build up a strong connection," she replies.
As they banter, there's a montage of their relationship through the years.
Later on, the teaser calls back the opening scene, this time in color, with the actors portraying the characters in their golden years. "I'm thinking of a number," he laughs. "It's two. Like us. A pair. Two little ducks in a pond."
Netflix calls the movie "a love letter to life and art" and "an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."
The film opens in select theaters in November, before debuting Dec. 20 on Netflix.