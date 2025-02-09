Some of the biggest names in music, sports, and Hollywood flocked to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday to catch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Before the game, Lady Gaga delivered a surprise performance, singing "Hold My Hand" as a tribute to recent tragedies across the country, including the Bourbon Street terror attack, the LA fires, a plane crash in DC, and more.
In a special pre-game moment, Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper took the stage to introduce the Chiefs and the Eagles, adding a touch of star power to the highly anticipated matchup.
New Orleans native and Grammy winner Jon Batiste kicked off the night in style, delivering a powerful national anthem performance that honored both his musical legacy and the city’s rich culture.
Jay-Z was seen walking the field with his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.
Meanwhile, actor Kevin Costner and comedian Pete Davidson were spotted together, both flashing big grins as they geared up to watch the game.
Notably, President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.
Continuing her streak as the Chiefs' most famous fan, Taylor Swift was also in attendance, cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, from the stands.
The halftime show featured an electrifying performance by Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar, with special guest SZA, delivering an unforgettable musical experience.
Scroll below to see which familiar faces appeared in New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl game.