The countdown to Super Bowl 2025 is officially underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
This much-anticipated matchup is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, when Travis Kelce's Chiefs faced off against his brother Jason Kelce's Eagles, marking the first time in NFL history that brothers competed against each other in the championship game.
The Eagles, led by stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, will go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who are vying for the Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl win in their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons.
Off the field, Taylor Swift is sure to turn heads in her celebrity suite as she cheers on boyfriend Kelce. Her appearances at games throughout the season have brought added excitement for fans.
Football fans can expect an unforgettable day filled with thrilling action, a halftime show headlined by Kendrick Lamar, iconic commercials, and much more.
Whether you're watching with family at home or celebrating with friends, Super Bowl LIX promises to be an event you won't want to miss!
When is Super Bowl 2025?
Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9, starting at 6:30 pm. E.T.
Where is Super Bowl 2025?
The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Home to the New Orleans Saints, this marks the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl since the team joined the NFL in 1967, according to the Saints' official website.
Which teams are playing in Super Bowl 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City secured their spot with a 32-29 win over Buffalo on Jan. 26, claiming their third consecutive AFC championship and their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons.
Meanwhile, the Eagles earned their place with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship, also on Jan. 26, marking their second Super Bowl appearance in three years.
Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?
Kendrick Lamar, a 17-time Grammy-winning rapper, will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Lamar announced the news in September via YouTube: In the video, he was seen standing a football field in front of a giant American flag, saying, "Meet me in New Orleans. Feb. 9, 2025. Wear your best dressed, even if you're watching from home."
On Jan. 23, Apple Music revealed that SZA would join Lamar as a special guest for the halftime show. In a playful video shared on social media, SZA surprised Lamar by dumping a bucket of Gatorade on him while he teased her appearance.
How to watch Super Bowl 2025?
Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast nationally on Fox and streamed on platforms like the Fox Sports app, Fox.com, Fubo, Telemundo and other live TV services.
You can also catch the game on the NFL app and Tubi, where a pre-game show hosted by Olivia Culpo kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
When is the NFL MVP announced?
The NFL MVP award will be presented during the 14th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET.
The event, hosted by Snoop Dogg at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, will be broadcast live on Fox and the NFL Network, and streamed on NFL+.