Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen called fiancee Hailee Steinfeld his "rock" while accepting the top award of the night at Thursday's NFL Honors.
Allen, 28, won this year's Most Valuable Player award and gave the "Hawkeye" actress, also 28, a kiss when his name was called.
After thanking his fellow nominees, his team organization and his family, he turned his attention "last but not least" to Steinfeld.
"You've been my rock. You are my best friend," he said, speaking to Steinfeld. "I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you."
Earlier in the night, the couple made their red carpet debut while arriving at the awards ceremony, which was held at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.
Despite typically being private when it comes to their relationship, Allen and Steinfeld shared a joint Instagram post in November announcing their engagement.
The following month, Allen opened up about the proposal in Steinfeld's Beau Society newsletter.
"It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy," he said at the time.