Hailee Steinfeld showcased two spring-forward looks in London this week.
First, at the " Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square, Steinfeld wore a gray Blumarine maxi dress with extra-long bell sleeves paired with a statement cross necklace and choker. Rob Zangardi styled her look for the carpet.
The Academy Award-nominated actress completed her look with a dark smokey eye and a nude lip, styling her hair in mermaid waves.
On Friday, Steinfeld opted for a tan maxi skirt and oversized jacket paired with a white top and metallic platform heels with buckle detail.
Steinfeld stars as Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider, in the new Marvel film, which premieres in theaters June 2.
"It's incredible to dig a little deeper into Gwen's world," Steinfeld said in an interview with "Good Morning America" in May. "The audience gets to see a little bit more of her this time around which is very exciting."
If you want to recreate Steinfeld's look, continue below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.