Hailee Steinfeld showcased two spring-forward looks in London this week.

First, at the " Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square, Steinfeld wore a gray Blumarine maxi dress with extra-long bell sleeves paired with a statement cross necklace and choker. Rob Zangardi styled her look for the carpet.

The Academy Award-nominated actress completed her look with a dark smokey eye and a nude lip, styling her hair in mermaid waves.

PHOTO: Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 1, 2023 in London.
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
On Friday, Steinfeld opted for a tan maxi skirt and oversized jacket paired with a white top and metallic platform heels with buckle detail.

PHOTO: Hailee Steinfeld leaving BBC Radio 2 on June 2, 2023 in London.
Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images
Steinfeld stars as Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider, in the new Marvel film, which premieres in theaters June 2.

"It's incredible to dig a little deeper into Gwen's world," Steinfeld said in an interview with "Good Morning America" in May. "The audience gets to see a little bit more of her this time around which is very exciting."

If you want to recreate Steinfeld's look, continue below.

Look 1

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

MINKPINK Yoko Midi Dress
Revolve

MINKPINK Yoko Midi Dress

Price: $95 26% Savings
Original: $129

Original: $129
Shop Now

8 Other Reasons Crossed Choker
Revolve

8 Other Reasons Crossed Choker

Price: $79   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Olive & June KAG Press On Nails
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June KAG Press On Nails

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Look 2

ASOS DESIGN faux leather cargo midi skirt in mushroom
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN faux leather cargo midi skirt in mushroom

Price: $60   From: ASOS

Shop Now

Reformation Tasha Tank
Reformation

Reformation Tasha Tank

Price: $38   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket
Quince

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Price: $169.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

The Drop Women's @Lisadnyc Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket
Amazon

The Drop Women's @Lisadnyc Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket

Price: $59.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Chinese Laundry Women's Platform Heeled Sandal
Amazon

Chinese Laundry Women's Platform Heeled Sandal

Price: $78.75 to $79.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops | Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

Price: $13.95 to $59.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now