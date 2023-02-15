It's Marvel's universe and we're living in it.
To celebrate, we're rounding up clothing, collectables and more for fans.
Continue below to shop "Ant-Man and The Wasp" items, as well as additional Marvel products like "Black Panther" toys, action figures, "Spider-Man" toys and more.
Men's clothing
Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The Little Guy T-Shirt, Men's
Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang IV Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon Essentials Disney | Marvel | Star Wars Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirts
Price: $25.20 • 9% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $27.90
Marvel The X-Men Group Men's Graphic Tee
Women's clothing
Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Suit T-Shirt, Women's
Girls 7-16 Marvel Avengers Ant-Man Element Graphic Tee
Price: $19.99 • 9% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $21.99
shopDisney Wasp Holding Yellowjacket T-Shirt
Marvel Ms. Marvel Super Heroes Ladies Get Information T-Shirt, Women's
Kids and juniors' clothing
Marvel Spider-Man Heart T-Shirt, Youth
Marvel Avengers Endgame Iron Man I Love You 3000 Helmet Logo T-Shirt, Youth
Juniors' Marvel Women Group Shot Graphic Tank
Price: $20 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $25
Marvel Spider-Verse Spider-Man Miles Morales Big Boys 2 Pack Graphic T-Shirts Gray 18-20
Marvel Avengers Black Panther Newborn Baby Boys Cosplay Bodysuit Pants and Hat 3 Piece Outfit Set 0-3 Months
Juniors' Marvel St. Patrick's Day She-Hulk "It's Good To Be Green" Tee
Price: $24 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $30
Juniors' Plus Size Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch Tee
Price: $28 • 20% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $35
Accessories
Bioworld Marvel Avengers Men's 12 Days of Socks Crew and Ankle Character Designs 12-Pack
Price: $24.95 • 16% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $29.95
Bioworld Marvel Captain America Suit Up Women’s Crew Sock
Price: $8.75 • 7% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $9.45
Marvel's Thor Love and Thunder Double Pendant Necklace
Price: $33.75 • 25% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $45
Toys and collectibles
Funko Pop! Keychain: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Ant-Man
Marvel Ultimate Protectors Figure, 8 Pack
Price: $42.99 • 14% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $49.99
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Collectible Gauntlet Model with Infinity Stones (590 Pieces)
Price: $63.99 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $79.99
Zak Designs Spidey And His Amazing Friends Reusable Plastic Bento Box with Leak-Proof Seal, Carrying Handle, Microwave Steam Vent, and Individual Containers for Kids' Packed Lunch
Marvel Amazing Dad 27 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug, 27 Ounce, Multicolored
Captain Marvel Stainless Steel Stemless Cup by Corkcicle
"Who's Who in the Marvel Universe" by Laura Catrinella
Price: $12.08 • 7% SavingsBookshop.orgOriginal: $12.99
Funko Pop Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Specialty Series
FUNKO POP! MARVEL: Avengers Infinity War - Iron Spider
Price: $12.73 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $16.98
Funko Pop! Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark #823 Exclusive
Funko POP! Marvel: Black Panther - Black Panther
Price: $15.99 • 15% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $18.90
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Figure 76226 Building Kit
Price: $19.99 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $24.99
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Black Panther Dragon Flyer 76186 Building Toy (202 Pieces)
Home
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 | Pop Art Pattern Table Lamp
Avengers Hero Time Kids 2-Piece Twin/Full Reversible Comforter and Sham Bedding Set, Microfiber, Red, Marvel
Marvel Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Vintage Retro Villains Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Super Hero Adventures Spider-Man Shaped Pillow Buddy, Blue
Jay Franco Marvel Black Panther 3D Snuggle Pillow - Super Soft
Jay Franco Marvel Avengers Assemble Standard Pillowcase, Double-Sided, 1 Pack, 100% Microfiber, Multi-Color
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.