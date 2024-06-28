"Deadpool & Wolverine" is poised to be one of the most talked-about movies this summer.
Featuring the epic team-up of Ryan Reynolds' "merc with a mouth" Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine, the film features both characters' first official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that kicked off 16 years ago.
Here's everything you need to know about "Deadpool & Wolverine."
When does "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit the big screen?
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters July 26.
The film is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Levy, Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.
What is "Deadpool & Wolverine" about?
In pure Deadpool fashion, the official synopsis for "Deadpool & Wolverine" calls the film Marvel Studios' "most significant mistake to date" and pokes fun at how "synopses are so f------ stupid."
The official description reads: "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him."
"When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to…" it continues, before trailing off.
Long story short? Deadpool and Wolverine are teaming up to save the world -- and perhaps the multiverse, as previews have teased.
Who stars in "Deadpool & Wolverine"?
In addition to Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Jackman returning as Wolverine, "Deadpool & Wolverine" features a star-studded cast.
The film features Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni reprising their respective roles as Vanessa, Wade's love interest; Peter, a member of Deadpool's X-Force team; Blind Al, Deadpool's quippy roommate; and Dopinder, Deadpool's loyal taxi driver.
Newcomers to the cast are Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.
Perhaps most importantly, though, Dogpool, a canine variant of Deadpool, will also make its debut.
What trailers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" have been released?
Speaking of trailers, here's a breakdown of what fans have been shown -- so far -- about the film.
A teaser trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" debuted during Super Bowl LVIII, showing Wade Wilson celebrating his birthday when the Time Variance Authority -- featured heavily in the Disney+ series "Loki" -- shows up at his doorstep. He's taken to the TVA headquarters where he's told he's "special" and is being given the chance "to be a hero among heroes."
"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," Wade replies -- later calling himself "Marvel Jesus" -- as we then see him back in his Deadpool gear.
We only get a hint of Wolverine -- as his shadow silhouette reveals his adamantium claws -- in the final moments of the clip.
Watch the "Deadpool & Wolverine" teaser trailer here.
The first official trailer dropped in April, giving fans an extended look at the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine as the two characters team up.
In this timeline, MacFadyen's Paradox says Logan "let the entire world down" and Deadpool attempts to give Wolverine a pep talk -- while Madonna's "Like a Prayer" plays -- reminding him of his days on the X-Men team.
It must work, because later we see the two face off against Corrin's Cassandra Nova, a powerful mutant and the twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier -- aka Professor X.
"Boys are so silly," Corrin's baddie says.
Watch the first official trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" here.
What films came before "Deadpool & Wolverine"?
While "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the first time Wade Wilson/Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it isn't the first "Deadpool" film.
Two previous installments, 2016's "Deadpool" and 2018's "Deadpool 2," have delighted fans on the big screen.
You can watch both now on Disney+ as you prepare for "Deadpool & Wolverine" to hit theaters.
How is Wolverine in "Deadpool & Wolverine"?
Shortly after announcing that Wolverine would join Deadpool in the third film in the franchise, Reynolds and Jackman answered a few frequently asked questions about their superhero teamup.
The biggest question fans had seemed to be how Wolverine could be in the film considering he died at the end of 2017's "Logan."
"'Logan' takes place in 2029, totally separate thing," Reynolds explained at the time. "Logan died in 'Logan.' Not touching that."
Now, having seen trailers and previews of the film, it appears Deadpool visits some other version of Wolverine in "Deadpool & Wolverine," perhaps leaving the "Logan" drama in another universe entirely.
