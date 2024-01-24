Filming for "Deadpool 3" has wrapped!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who star in the film together, announced the news in separate Instagram posts Wednesday.

For his post, Reynolds shared a photo of his iconic red Deadpool costume and reflected on the project.

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from Deadpool2. Marvel Studios

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," he wrote in the caption.

He continued, "A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of [director Shawn Levy]."

As previously reported, work on the anticipated threequel was paused in July after the SAG strike was declared, and resumed in November.

Reynolds ended his post by writing, "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often."

Jackman, who is reprising his previous "X-Men" role as Wolverine for "Deadpool 3," took to Instagram to mark the end of filming with a shave.

"What a ride! I've loved every minute of making this movie," he said. "Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%."

"A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew," he continued. "You are all aces! If you're reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn't have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can't come soon enough. Time to shave."

Reynolds' and Jackman's dog-eared colleague, Dogpool -- whose real name is Peggy -- also shared an in-costume shot on Instagram to celebrate the wrap announcement, complete with a flower emoji to protect her modesty (her super suit has no bottoms).

"That's a wrap on my first movie!" the photo was captioned. "We worked our pants off but it was worth it. Everyone on set was the utmost professional, especially Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman. And a super-hero big bow-wow-WOW to the entire crew."

Dogpool is a Marvel Comics character and member of Deadpool Corps., a team of alternate-reality Deadpools. Reynolds first made mention of the character in a social media post he shared in November, which included a photo of the pup in a Deadpool costume. Reynolds also announced at the time that Dogpool would be in the upcoming movie.

"Deadpool 3" arrives on July 26, 2024.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."