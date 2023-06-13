Walt Disney Studios has announced a revamped schedule for its forthcoming movies produced by Disney and its various properties, including 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.
Among the changes, the third " Avatar" will now be bumped to December 19, 2025, a year later than anticipated. That's caused a ripple effect, moving a fourth "Avatar" adventure to December 21, 2029, and "Avatar 5" to 2031.
The release of "Deadpool 3" -- Ryan Reynolds' first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- was moved up from Nov. 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024, a slot formerly occupied by "Captain America: Brave New World." The latter film has been moved to July 26, 2024.
2024 will also see the release of another Marvel film, "Thunderbolts," on Dec. 20.
In other Marvel news, "Blade" opens on Feb. 14, 2025; "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" will open May 1, 2026, and on May 7, 2027, there's "Avengers: Secret Wars" to look forward to.
The schedule revealed the live-action "Moana" will open June 27, 2025, starring Dwayne Johnson.
Fans can also look forward to two "Star Wars" films, one to be released on May 22, 2026, and another for later that year on Dec.18, 2026.