It's time for another out-of-this-world adventure with " Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from writer-director James Gunn is now streaming on Disney+, so subscribers can enjoy the return of the MCU's iconic ragtag band of misfit superheroes.
The Guardians first made their debut in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and returned for the sequel in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," with this third installment completing the trilogy.
Read on for more information on what moviegoers can expect from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
When did the film hit theaters?
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" debuted in theaters May 5, 2023.
When did the film arrive on Disney+?
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premiered on Disney+ Aug. 2, 2023.
Who is in the cast?
The main Guardians lineup returned once again in the hopes of saving the galaxy, including their leader Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt.
Also back are Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Rocket, Groot and Cosmo the Spacedog, who are voiced by Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Maria Bakalova, respectively, are also returning.
Zoe Saldaña is back as Gamora, though not the one we're familiar with. The Gamora we've come to know and love in the Guardians movies died in "Avengers: Infinity War," and an alternate version of Gamora -- one from an alternate timeline -- was introduced in "Avengers: Endgame."
Newcomers this time around include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, among others.
What is this film about?
The official synopsis for " Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" from Marvel Studios reads:
"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."
As evidenced from the film's trailers, it seems as though the Guardians will be protecting Rocket from the High Evolutionary, as the two of them have a dark backstory.
Cooper confirmed as much when speaking to "GMA" at the film's premiere, saying, "Honestly, it was very emotional to play [Rocket]."
"You really get a chance to understand how he came to be," Cooper continued. "Rocket went through a lot."
Iwuji teased the High Evolutionary's villainy, saying, "He is such a great villain to play. I had so much fun playing him."
"He's bad ... he's really bad," he added. "He really does do some horrible things, but it's a joy to play those [roles]."
Is this the last "Guardians" film?
With James Gunn now serving as the head of the DC Cinematic Universe, many believe this film is a swan song for the Guardians, capping off their run as a trilogy -- but what does the cast say about that?
"It's Marvel, so all kinds of things can happen. You never know," Pratt said on "Good Morning America." "They've got various timelines and alternate universes and they can always probably orchestrate a way to bring somebody back."
"But it's very much written as a trilogy and feels pretty final," he added, noting that "it's tough to imagine doing it again" without Gunn.
Gillan echoed Pratt, saying on "GMA," "I think anything's possible because of the nature of sci-fi, but it's the end for the Guardians. The final chapter."
Gunn also weighed in on this potentially being the end of the line for the Guardians as we know them.
"We really stick the landing with giving each of these characters a proper ending to the story each of them has individually been on for the past 10 years," he told "GMA."
Are there any mid-credits or post-credits scenes?
Yes, there is both a mid-credits scene as well as a post-credits scene at the end of " Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," so be sure to stick around for those.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is now streaming on Disney+.
