Greta Gerwig always raises the bar as a director. So what kind of movie would Gerwig make about the Barbie fashion doll by Mattel that is often criticized for conveying an unrealistic body image? Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, told The Hollywood Reporter the subversive intent is to give you "the thing you didn't know you wanted." Does that mean an alternate universe of diversity where Barbie and Ken (a hilarious Ryan Gosling), who admits he has no idea what boyfriends and girlfriends do, come in assorted shapes, sizes and colors? The possibilities are delicious. Just you wait.