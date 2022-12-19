The first official trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "Oppenheimer" is here.

In the two-minute clip, Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer provides voiceover against the cinematic spectacle of the atomic bomb's creation and a stunning explosion, saying, "We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us. They won't fear it, until they understand it. And they won't understand it, until they've used it. Theory will take you only so far."

He continues, "I don't know if we can be trusted with such a weapon. But we have no choice."

Joining Murphy in the cast is Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project; and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Rounding out the cast are Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biography of Oppenheimer, titled "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.