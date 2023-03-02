The teaser trailer for the upcoming "Haunted Mansion" film is here.

The film, which is based on the classic Disney theme park attraction of the same name, will have a star-studded cast. It includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish.

Home is where the haunt is. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for @HauntedMansion, appearing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/LMgQB06r7m — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023

The first teaser features Dawson's character, a doctor, and her son, who is played by Chase Dillon.

According to a blog post on the Disney Parks website, the plot of the film revolves around Dawson's character and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life. They move into a mansion in New Orleans, which turns out to be more than they bargained for -- with changing portraits, haunted suits of armor and more -- and enlist the help of a priest, played by Wilson, who in turn enlists the aid of a scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield) and a psychic (Haddish).

Along with the release of the teaser trailer, Walt Disney Studios released two teaser images for the film. One includes the cast walking up a set of stairs in the mansion.

Welcome to @HauntedMansion, materializing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/piehOD1YxL — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023

The film is directed by Justin Simien and will be released on July 28.