The teaser trailer for the upcoming "Haunted Mansion" film is here.
The film, which is based on the classic Disney theme park attraction of the same name, will have a star-studded cast. It includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish.
Home is where the haunt is. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for @HauntedMansion, appearing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/LMgQB06r7m— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023
The first teaser features Dawson's character, a doctor, and her son, who is played by Chase Dillon.
According to a blog post on the Disney Parks website, the plot of the film revolves around Dawson's character and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life. They move into a mansion in New Orleans, which turns out to be more than they bargained for -- with changing portraits, haunted suits of armor and more -- and enlist the help of a priest, played by Wilson, who in turn enlists the aid of a scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield) and a psychic (Haddish).
- 1
- 2
- 3April 17, 2018
Along with the release of the teaser trailer, Walt Disney Studios released two teaser images for the film. One includes the cast walking up a set of stairs in the mansion.
Look alive. @HauntedMansion teaser trailer appearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QS1bc3ereN— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 1, 2023
Welcome to @HauntedMansion, materializing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/piehOD1YxL— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023
The film is directed by Justin Simien and will be released on July 28.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."