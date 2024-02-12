The first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is finally here!

Fans who tuned into the Super Bowl were treated to the teaser, which gave us our first look at Ryan Reynolds making his MCU debut as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine.

The trailer features Reynolds as Wilson living a seemingly normal life before being drawn into a dramatic meeting with "Succession" alum Matthew Macfadyen. Also included in the trailer is Reynolds in classic Deadpool apparel, double-armed, and live-action.

The preview ends with a shot of the iconic Wolverine claws hovering above Reynolds as Wilson, a foreshadowing of Jackman's role in the film.

The trailer comes just a few weeks after the superhero flick wrapped filming, which was paused due to the Hollywood strikes last year.

Reynolds first announced that Jackman would show off his adamantium claws as Wolverine once again back in September 2022.

Ryan Reynolds, as Deadpool/Wade Wilson, in Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine." Marvel Studios

A first-look photo of Reynolds in his famous red Deadpool suit and Jackman in a comics-appropriate yellow X-Men suit was released in July, sending the internet into overdrive.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in Marvel Studios' Untitled Deadpool movie. Jay Maidment/Marvel

"Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters July 26.

