Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is celebrating his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld with a sweet tribute for her 28th birthday!
The athlete shared a photo of the actress on Wednesday via his Instagram story, marking the special occasion with a touching message.
In the photo, Steinfeld donned a sweet smile on her face as the couple enjoyed a cozy picnic by the beach, surrounded by sparkling lights and raising their glasses in a toast.
Over the photo, he wrote: "I love you. Here's to forevermore."
The couple confirmed their engagement on Nov. 29 via an Instagram post.
The announcement featured a photo of Allen down on one knee as Steinfeld leaned in for a kiss, captioned simply: "11-22-24."
Earlier this month, Allen offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the magical proposal in Steinfeld's Beau Society newsletter on Dec. 6, recalling how the day unfolded with an unexpected twist.
"The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'" Allen said. "I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you..."
When the time came, Allen didn't hold back. "I said I couldn't wait any longer," he shared in the newsletter. "I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."
Reflecting on the unforgettable day, Allen described his joy, saying, "It feels unbelievable."
"To be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy," he added.