Josh Allen’s proposal to Hailee Steinfeld is a total touchdown: Inside the couple’s engagement
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a winning play off the field, proposing to actress Hailee Steinfeld.
Now, Allen is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the romantic milestone in Hailee’s Beau Society newsletter on Dec. 6.
Recalling the day of the proposal, Allen revealed that Steinfeld unwittingly set the stage with her excitement.
"The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!'" Allen said. "I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you..."
Despite the playful start, Allen admitted he was anxious about pulling off the surprise.
"I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal," the 28-year-old explained. "It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."
When the moment arrived, Allen made sure it was memorable.
"I said I couldn’t wait any longer," he shared in the newsletter. "I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."
For Allen, the emotions of the day are still fresh. "It feels unbelievable," he said. "To be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy."
The couple confirmed their engagement on Nov. 29 with a heartwarming Instagram post. The photo showed Allen on one knee as Steinfeld leaned in for a kiss, with the caption simply reading: “11-22-24.”