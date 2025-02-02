Many of the biggest names in the music industry were honored at the 67th Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
All eyes were on the four biggest awards given out each year: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Kendrick Lamar won record of the year and song of the year for "Not Like Us."
Chappell Roan took home best new artist while Beyoncé scored the album of the year trophy for her country-themed album "COWBOY CARTER." The coveted category was presented by firefighters from Los Angeles County.
Heading into the evening, Beyoncé led with 11 nominations for her album "COWBOY CARTER," followed by Lamar, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, each with seven. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift were close behind with six nominations each.
Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded awards show from the Crypto.com Arena, marking his fifth consecutive year as a host. Noah opened the show with a monologue addressing the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.
To further honor the city, the band Dawes, featuring brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, kicked off the night with a tribute. The two were joined by John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent to perform "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman.
Check out a list of winners in some of the top categories of the night below.
Album of the year
- "New Blue Sun," André 3000
- "COWBOY CARTER," Beyoncé - WINNER
- "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter
- "BRAT," Charli xcx
- "Djesse Vol. 4," Jacob Collier
- "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," Billie Eilish
- "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan
- "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT," Taylor Swift
Song of the year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey (songwriters: Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams)
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish (songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell)
- "Die With a Smile," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (songwriters: Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt)
- "Fortnight," Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) (songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift)
- "Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan (songwriters: Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter)
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar (songwriter: Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER
- "Please Please Please," Sabrina Carpenter (songwriters: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter)
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Beyoncé (songwriters: Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq)
Record of the year
- "Now and Then," The Beatles
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Beyoncé
- "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter
- "360," Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- "Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan
- "Fortnight," Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
Best Latin pop album
- "Funk Generation," Anitta
- "El Viaje," Luis Fonsi
- "GARCÍA," Kany García
- "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," Shakira - WINNER
- "ORQUÍDEAS," Kali Uchis
Best new artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan - WINNER
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Best country album
- "COWBOY CARTER," Beyoncé - WINNER
- "F-1 Trillion," Post Malone
- "Deeper Well," Kacey Musgraves
- "Higher," Chris Stapleton
- "Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson
Best pop vocal album
- "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER
- "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," Billie Eilish
- "eternal sunshine," Ariana Grande
- "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan
- "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT," Taylor Swift
Best African music performance
- "Tomorrow," Yemi Alade
- "MMS," Asake & Wizkid
- "Sensational," Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- "Higher," Burna Boy
- "Love Me JeJe," Tems - WINNER
Best opera recording
- "Adams: Girls of the Golden West"
- "Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas"
- "Moravec: The Shining"
- "Puts: The Hours"
- "Saariaho: Adriana Mater" - WINNER
Best alternative jazz album
- "Night Reign," Arooj Aftab
- "New Blue Sun," André 3000
- "Code Derivation," Robert Glasper
- "Foreverland," Keyon Harrold
- "No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin," Meshell Ndegeocello - WINNER
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
- "American Fiction" (composer: Laura Karpman)
- "Challengers" (composers: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
- "The Color Purple" (composer: Kris Bowers)
- "Dune: Part Two" (composer: Hans Zimmer) - WINNER
- "Shōgun" (composers: Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross)
Best alternative music album
- "Wild God," Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- "Charm," Clairo
- "The Collective," Kim Gordon
- "What Now," Brittany Howard
- "All Born Screaming," St. Vincent - WINNER
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Alissia
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro - WINNER
Best Americana album
- "The Other Side," T Bone Burnett
- "$10 Cowboy," Charley Crockett
- "Trail Of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell - WINNER
- "Polaroid Lovers," Sarah Jarosz
- "No One Gets Out Alive," Maggie Rose
- "Tigers Blood," Waxahatchee
Best rock song
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)," The Black Keys
- "Broken Man," St. Vincent - WINNER
- "Dark Matter," Pearl Jam
- "Dilemma," Green Day
- "Gift Horse," IDLES
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen - WINNER
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best R&B song
- "After Hours," Kehlani (songwriters: Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch)
- "Burning," Tems (songwriters: Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi)
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," Coco Jones (songwriters: Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten)
- "Ruined Me," Muni Long (Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore)
- "Saturn," SZA (Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang) - WINNER
Best progressive R&B album
- "So Glad to Know You," Avery*Sunshine - WINNER
- "En Route," Durand Bernarr
- "Bando Stone And The New World," Childish Gambino
- "CRASH," Kehlani
- "Why Lawd?" NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - WINNER
Best rap performance
- "Enough (Miami)," Cardi B
- "When The Sun Shines Again," Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
- "NISSAN ALTIMA," Doechii
- "Houdini," Eminem
- "Like That," Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!" GloRilla
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Best pop solo performance
- "BODYGUARD," Beyoncé
- "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER
- "Apple," Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish
- "Good Luck, Babe!," Chappell Roan
Best dance pop recording
- "Make You Mine," Madison Beer
- "Von dutch," Charli xcx - WINNER
- "L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]," Billie Eilish
- "yes, and?," Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started," Troye Sivan
Best dance/electronic album
- "BRAT," Charli xcx - WINNER
- "Three," Four Tet
- "Hyperdrama," Justice
- "TIMELESS," KAYTRANADA
- "Telos," Zedd
For a complete list of the 2025 Grammy winners, check out Grammy.com.