Beyoncé finally took home album of the year at the 2025 Grammys.
Beyoncé, the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history, won the Grammy Award for her landmark country album "COWBOY CARTER."
"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years," the singer said in her acceptance speech. "I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors."
This marked the fifth time one of Beyoncé's albums was up for the album of the year Grammy.
The first time she was up for the award was in 2010 for her album "I Am… Sasha Fierce." She lost to Taylor Swift for her album "Fearless."
Since then, she has been nominated in 2015 for her self-titled album "Beyoncé," losing to "Morning Phase" by Beck; in 2017 for her "Lemonade" album, losing to "25" by Adele; and in 2023 for her "RENAISSANCE" album, losing to "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.
Aside from her own albums, Beyoncé was up for album of the year as a featured artist on Lady Gaga's album "The Fame Monster" at the 2010 Grammys. The two collaborated on the song "Telephone."
Notably, Beyoncé was never nominated for album of the year as a member of Destiny's Child, as the group never snagged a nomination in the category.
Heading into the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé was already the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins under her belt.
When the nominations were announced for this year's ceremony, she became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 nominations -- officially surpassing her husband, Jay-Z, with whom she previously shared a tie with at 88 nominations.
"COWBOY CARTER," released on March 29, 2024, spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and helped Beyoncé become the first Black woman to top that chart.
In terms of songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, "II Most Wanted," topped out at No. 2 and her rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" reached No. 3.
Despite its critical and commercial success, "COWBOY CARTER" was completely snubbed from the 2024 CMA Awards. The album did earn a nod for best country album, best country song and several other nominations in country-themed categories at the 2025 Grammys.
Earlier in the evening, she won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on "II Most Wanted" and best country album.