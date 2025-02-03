Beyoncé, the most decorated Grammy artist in history, has won the 2025 award for best country album for her 2024 smash record, "Cowboy Carter." Taylor Swift, nominated for six Grammys this year, presented her with the award.
"I was not expecting this," she exclaimed before continuing with her speech: "I want to thank god that I'm still able to do what I love after so many years. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted album. We worked so hard on it."
The singer, who has been nominated for 99 Grammys and won more than 30, was previously shut out of being nominated at the 2024 Country Music Awards, also added: "I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent."
Before handing over the trophy to Beyonce, Swift recalled her own experience winning Best Country Album herself in 2008 for her album "Fearless." She is nominated in several categories tonight for her latest, "The Tortured Poets Department."
Earlier in the evening, she won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on "II Most Wanted."
Beyoncé is nominated in several other categories, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year, the latter two both for "Texas Hold 'Em."