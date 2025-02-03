Grammys 2025: Couples stun on the red carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The 2025 Grammys are here and some celebrity couples have turned music's biggest night into date night.
Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Chase Stokes were among the first to hit the red carpet. Ballerini stepped out in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline and white cape draped over her arms. Stokes coordinated his look with Ballerini's and wore a white jacket.
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley walked the carpet hand-in-hand. Antonoff co-wrote two of this year's Grammy-nominated songs of the year: "Fortnight" and "Please Please Please."
Stars who also hit the carpet included Finneas and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Check out all the couples at the 2025 Grammys below.