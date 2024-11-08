The nominations for the 2025 Grammys were announced Friday, and Beyoncé led with 11 nods for her landmark country-themed "COWBOY CARTER" album.
Beyoncé also made history with her nominations this year, becoming the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total. She previously was tied as the most-nominated artist with her husband Jay-Z, who has 88.
Other top nominees from Friday's nominations ceremony included Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven each. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift follow closely behind with six apiece.
A handful of artists helped announce the nominations, including Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monét, Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin and more. The nominations were announced via the Grammy's website and the Recording Academy's YouTube page.
SZA topped the list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards and ultimately took home three trophies during the ceremony, which took place in February.
The big winners during the 2024 ceremony included Taylor Swift winning album of the year for "Midnights," becoming the first artist to win the category four times, as well as Billie Eilish winning song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" and Miley Cyrus winning record of the year for "Flowers." Monét took home best new artist.
The 2025 Grammys will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
A host for the ceremony has yet to be announced.
Check out the highlights below.
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish
- "Die With a Smile," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- "Fortnight," Taylor Swift
- "Good Luck, Babe!," Chappell Roan
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
- "Please Please Please," Sabrina Carpenter
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Beyoncé
Record of the Year
- "Now and Then," The Beatles
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Beyoncé
- "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter
- "360," Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
- "Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan
- "Fortnight," Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
Album of the Year
- "New Blue Sun," André 3000
- "COWBOY CARTER," Beyoncé
- "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter
- "BRAT," Charli xcx
- "Djesse Vol. 4," Jacob Collier
- "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," Billie Eilish
- "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan
- "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT," Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst "D’Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "BODYGUARD," Beyoncé
- "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter
- "Apple," Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Billie Eilish
- "Good Luck, Babe!," Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
- "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter
- "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT," Billie Eilish
- "eternal sunshine," Ariana Grande
- "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," Chappell Roan
- "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT," Taylor Swift
Best Dance Pop Recording
- "Make You Mine," Madison Beer
- "Von dutch," Charli xcx
- "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]," Billie Eilish
- "yes, and?," Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started," Troye Sivan
Best Rock Song
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)," The Black Keys
- "Broken Man,” St. Vincent
- "Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam
- "Dilemma,” Green Day
- "Gift Horse,” IDLES
Best Alternative Music Album
- “Wild God,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- “Charm,” Clairo
- “The Collective,” Kim Gordon
- “What Now,” Brittany Howard
- “All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent
Best Country Album
- “COWBOY CARTER,” Beyoncé
- “F-1 Trillion,” Post Malone
- “Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves
- “Higher,” Chris Stapleton
- “Whirlwind,” Lainey Wilson
Best R&B Song
- “After Hours,” Kehlani
- "Burning,” Tems
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," Coco Jones
- "Ruined Me,” Muni Long
- "Saturn,” SZA
Best Rap Performance
- "Enough (Miami)," Cardi B
- "When The Sun Shines Again," Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
- "NISSAN ALTIMA," Doechii
- "Houdini," Eminem
- "Like That," Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!," GloRilla
- "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
Best Progressive R&B Album
- "So Glad to Know You," Avery*Sunshine
- "En Route," Durand Bernarr
- "Bando Stone And The New World," Childish Gambino
- "CRASH," Kehlani
- "Why Lawd?," NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- “Night Reign,” Arooj Aftab
- “New Blue Sun,” André 3000
- “Code Derivation,” Robert Glasper
- “Foreverland,” Keyon Harrold
- “No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Americana Album
- "The Other Side," T Bone Burnett
- "$10 Cowboy," Charley Crockett
- "Trail Of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell
- "Polaroid Lovers," Sarah Jarosz
- "No One Gets Out Alive," Maggie Rose
- "Tigers Blood," Waxahatchee
Best Latin Pop Album
- “Funk Generation,” Anitta
- “El Viaje,” Luis Fonsi
- “GARCÍA,” Kany García
- “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira
- “ORQUÍDEAS,” Kali Uchis
Best African Music Performance
- "Tomorrow," Yemi Alade
- "MMS," Asake & Wizkid
- "Sensational," Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- "Higher," Burna Boy
- "Love Me JeJe," Tems
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
- "American Fiction"
- "Challengers"
- "The Color Purple"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Shōgun"
Best Opera Recording
- "Adams: Girls of the Golden West"
- "Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas"
- "Moravec: The Shining"
- "Puts: The Hours"
- "Saariaho: Adriana Mater"
