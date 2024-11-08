Stars are celebrating their 2025 Grammy nominations.
The nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning and Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year, scoring 11 nods for her country-themed "COWBOY CARTER" album. With her nominations, she also made history as the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total.
Artists, producers and more took to social media following the nominations ceremony to celebrate the recognition they received from The Recording Academy.
Shaboozey, who earned Grammy nominations for best new artist and song of the year, was among the first artists reacting to the news on social media. He shared a video of himself on his Instagram story celebrating when he learned about his nominations.
Kelsea Ballerini, who was nominated for best country duo/group performance for her song "Cowboys Cry Too" with Noah Kahan, said in an Instagram story she was "just beyond grateful."
"no words," Ballerini wrote. "Love you @noahkahanmusic let's go to the grammys."
The 2025 Grammys will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Check out more reactions below.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer, who is up for best dance pop recording for her song, “Make You Mine,” took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She posted “oh my god” alongside a photo of her nomination displayed on a TV screen, as well as “THANK YOU,” in another Instagram story.
Kehlani
Kehlani, who earned three nominations including best progressive R&B album, best R&B song and best melodic rap performance, said in an Instagram post, "thank you God. speechless. wow."
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, who is nominated in the best country duo/group performance for her work on Beyoncé's song "II MOST WANTED," took to her Instagram story, writing, "Shotgun Riders Forever! I love you @beyonce ❤️ Congratulation on all of your deserved nominations!"
Doechii
Doechii, who scored four nominations including one for best new artist as well as nods for best rap album and best rap performance, reacted to her nominations in an Instagram live.
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan, who is nominated for best dance pop recording for his song, "Got Me Started," reacted to the news on Instagram and wrote, "best pop dance recording - got me started 🥲"
"my voice hurts from screaming @recordingacademy," he added.
RAYE
RAYE shared a video to Instagram of her emotional reaction to learning she'd scored nominations for songwriter of the year (non-classical) and best new artist, saying she was crying "Grammy nominated tears."
"God knows all it took to get here 😭😭😭," she wrote, adding, "This is too much 😭😭😭 i can’t stop crying 😭😭😭."
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims shared a video to Instagram of him calling his dad to tell him about his best new artist Grammy nomination.
"Daddy I love you. You're the first person I'll always call!" Swims wrote. Thank you for letting your boy pursue this dream!"
"This is the biggest honor in music!" he continued. "And to be nominated this year as best new artist amongst what I think is the best freshman class in history is an absolute privilege!"
Anitta
Anitta, who is nominated for best Latin pop album for her album "Funk Generation," shared a celebratory video to Instagram to celebrate her recognition, writing, "Brazilian funk has arrived at the international Grammy!!!!!! Good morning 🇧🇷."
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter shared a video on Instagram of herself reacting to her Grammy nominations. In the video, the singer who is on her "Short n' Sweet" tour, is in her tour bus surrounded by her team as she learns about each of her nominations, which include best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.
"this is the first year I've watched the live stream where i heard my name!" the "Espresso" singer wrote in the caption of the post. "I'd be lying if i said i hadn't dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude-- Thank you @recordingacademy :'))"
See the full list of nominations on Grammy.com.