At this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans, the action is happening not only on the field, but off the field too.
Players competing in the game, like Travis Kelce and Jalen Hurts, wore creative looks to arrive at the game, while celebrities like Miles Teller and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also came dressed in style.
For the first time ever, the 2025 Super Bowl had its own red carpet on the way into the Superdome for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Along with a red carpet, the NFL recently hired the league's first-ever fashion editor, a stylist named Kyle Smith.
"Musicians and actors were covered, athletes needed the same thing," Smith told the New York Times of bringing fashion to football.
Take a look at some of the most fashionable moments of Super Bowl LIX.