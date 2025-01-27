The Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't just a highlight for football fans — it was also a showcase of game-day glamour from two of the team's prominent supporters: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.
Both women brought their A-game to the sidelines, turning heads with their unique takes on sporty-meets-chic fashion while cheering on their loved ones.
Swift, in the stands to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, proved that game-day style doesn't have to sacrifice comfort.
The pop icon sported a Louis Vuitton monogram jacket, paired with bold red tights for a touch of team pride. She completed the look with a pair of tie-up black booties and a beanie hat.
Throughout the game, Swift shared excited moments with her mother, Andrea Swift, and Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.
Brittany, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wore also wore a stylish, wintry look that included a cropped cream fur coat paired with a red purse. She brought the look together with black track pants and white boots.
Brittany shared a video of herself getting ready for the game on her Instagram story while Swift's "Ready For It?" played in the background.
Brittany's latest look comes just several weeks after announcing the birth of her third child ,Golden Raye Mahomes, on Jan. 12.
After yesterday's win, the Kansas City Chiefs as well the Philadelphia Eagles (following the team's win against the Washington Commanders) will be advancing to Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome next month.