Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are a family of 5.
The couple announced in an Instagram post shared on Monday that they have welcomed their third child.
"Golden Raye Mahomes. 1/12/25 🎀✨" the couple wrote in the caption of the post, announcing the name of their newborn. The post also included a black and white photo of two hands holding their daughter's tiny feet.
"GMA" has reached out to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' rep for additional comment.
Their new bundle of joy joins their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
In July, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes announced that they were expecting their third child together.
"Round three, here we come," they said in the caption of a video announcing the news.
Later that month, they revealed that they were having another daughter.
During her pregnancy, Brittany Mahomes opened up about how it's been the "hardest" one on her physically.
On her Instagram story in July, Brittany Mahomes said she's had sickness, exhaustion and skin issues.
In December, Patrick Mahomes told Netflix Sports that his wife was due "any day now."
"Brittany says I've been stressing her out too much this season," the athlete said in the clip. "So I got to try to not put so much stress on her through these football games."
"Hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on 'the bye' week somewhere, and then everything will work out perfectly," he added.